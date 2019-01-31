Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 1,026 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 11.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $147.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

