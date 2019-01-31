MarineMax (HZO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on MarineMax from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Ifs Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.00. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $387,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael H. Mclamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,041.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,706. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $2,626,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 113,830 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in MarineMax by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 68,930 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

