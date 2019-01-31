Marcus Corp (MCS) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Marcus in a research report issued on Monday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Marcus stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Marcus has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $45.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Marcus by 97,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $121,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,004.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip L. Milstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

