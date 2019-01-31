Marco Gobbetti Sells 12,385 Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Marco Gobbetti sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($22.95), for a total transaction of £217,480.60 ($284,176.92).
Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,811.50 ($23.67) on Thursday. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,481.50 ($19.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,024 ($26.45).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.
