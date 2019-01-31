Marco Gobbetti Sells 12,385 Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Marco Gobbetti sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($22.95), for a total transaction of £217,480.60 ($284,176.92).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,811.50 ($23.67) on Thursday. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,481.50 ($19.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,024 ($26.45).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

BRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price (down previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,920 ($25.09) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,961.64 ($25.63).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Marco Gobbetti Sells 12,385 Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/marco-gobbetti-sells-12385-shares-of-burberry-group-plc-brby-stock.html.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.