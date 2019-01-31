MAI Capital Management Has $2.41 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,396. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

