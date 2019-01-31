MAI Capital Management Has $10.48 Million Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Diageo by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,859. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.22 and a 1-year high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.75.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

