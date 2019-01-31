Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.80-3.80 EPS.

Shares of MMP traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,690. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 47.75%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a $0.9775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.53.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $581,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

