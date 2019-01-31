Macerich Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

Macerich has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Macerich has a payout ratio of 76.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Macerich to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

MAC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,652. Macerich has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.32. Macerich had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

In related news, CEO Arthur M. Coppola sold 105,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $5,256,529.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hirsch acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $200,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

