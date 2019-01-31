LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.20.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $79.96 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $178,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $48,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $866,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 557,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,099,000 after buying an additional 522,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,530,000 after buying an additional 394,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after buying an additional 356,476 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 12,226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 303,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 301,508 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,501,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

