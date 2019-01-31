Liquidity Network Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $98,661.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.01848259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00180184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00198739 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,134,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

