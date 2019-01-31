Liberum Capital Lowers Crest Nicholson (CRST) Price Target to GBX 390

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

CRST has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target (down from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 399.91 ($5.23).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 367.20 ($4.80) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 466.81 ($6.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

