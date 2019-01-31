LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,999 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 1,271,360 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,896 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on LX. ValuEngine lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

LX stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at about $941,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

