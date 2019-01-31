LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

TER opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/lejeune-puetz-investment-counsel-llc-raises-position-in-teradyne-inc-ter.html.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.