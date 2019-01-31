LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 19 dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/lejeune-puetz-investment-counsel-llc-has-1-77-million-stake-in-realty-income-corp-o.html.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.