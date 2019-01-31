Legacy Bridge LLC Takes $682,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,346 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,946 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 258.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,209,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,908,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,327,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 919,651 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $211.35 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.79 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,249 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $332,107.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/legacy-bridge-llc-takes-682000-position-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost.html.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.