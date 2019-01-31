Ledyard National Bank Sells 30,611 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (EWU)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,611 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 299,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 60,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

EWU opened at $31.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

