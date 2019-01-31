Ledyard National Bank Raises Position in VANECK VECTORS/GLB ALTERNATIVE ENE (GEX)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of VANECK VECTORS/GLB ALTERNATIVE ENE (BMV:GEX) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in VANECK VECTORS/GLB ALTERNATIVE ENE were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in VANECK VECTORS/GLB ALTERNATIVE ENE by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in VANECK VECTORS/GLB ALTERNATIVE ENE by 5,731.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VANECK VECTORS/GLB ALTERNATIVE ENE during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VANECK VECTORS/GLB ALTERNATIVE ENE by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VANECK VECTORS/GLB ALTERNATIVE ENE by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

VANECK VECTORS/GLB ALTERNATIVE ENE stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. VANECK VECTORS/GLB ALTERNATIVE ENE has a 52 week low of $1,052.13 and a 52 week high of $1,152.73.

