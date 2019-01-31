Ledyard National Bank Raises Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 266.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 650,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 276,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EV opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $435.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.02 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 35.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In other news, Director Winthrop H. Smith, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $348,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

