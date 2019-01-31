Ledyard National Bank Buys 286 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,963 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,486,540 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,119,492,000 after buying an additional 178,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after buying an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after buying an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,974,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,171,442,000 after buying an additional 191,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 41.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,311,581,000 after buying an additional 1,426,859 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $242.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $277.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $4,946,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,299 shares of company stock worth $60,784,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

