Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,539,864 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the December 31st total of 2,796,412 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LAUR opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $113,542.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $667,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 14,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $189,336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,102,906 shares of company stock worth $189,558,463. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Laureate Education by 527.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 1,594,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 24.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after buying an additional 956,777 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Laureate Education by 61.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,915,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after buying an additional 728,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 735.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 604,384 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,001,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,664,000 after buying an additional 425,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

