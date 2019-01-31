LatiumX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $48,739.00 (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One LatiumX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and BitForex. LatiumX has a market capitalization of $794,722.00 and $48,739.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LatiumX has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LatiumX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.01861471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00178510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00200867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029199 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About LatiumX

LatiumX launched on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,468,853 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LatiumX is latium.org

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LatiumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LatiumX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.