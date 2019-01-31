Landstar System (LSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Landstar System updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $1.51-1.57 EPS.

Landstar System stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.64. 16,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Landstar System (LSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/landstar-system-lstr-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-10-eps.html.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

