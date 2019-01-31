Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,595 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.14% of Landstar System worth $44,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,874,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,238,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 62,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Landstar System from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

