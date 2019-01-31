Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This is an increase from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a payout ratio of 237.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 183.8%.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 196.88% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

In other news, Director Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 33,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $440,953.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $239,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,615.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 259,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,568. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

