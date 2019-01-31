Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

LBAI opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $750.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Nicholson III purchased 13,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Shara purchased 5,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $283,100. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

