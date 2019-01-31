KuCoin Shares Hits One Day Volume of $105,884.00 (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00010270 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $32.00 million and $105,884.00 worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.01860432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00179108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00201321 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000543 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 179,939,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,939,916 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

