Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Shares Gap Down to $18.26

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $18.26. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 2033539 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

