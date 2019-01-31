Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Keysight Technologies, Inc. is an Applied Technology company that provides electronic measurement solutions to the communications and electronics industries. It provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools, and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, and operation of electronics equipment. The Company provides start-up assistance, consulting, optimization and application support throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. It also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. Keysight Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,873. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $73.56. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 96,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $5,604,580.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,200,454.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 87,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $5,392,852.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,729,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,925 shares of company stock valued at $14,923,747 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 87,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6,397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 26,038 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

