Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Stake Lessened by Underhill Investment Management LLC

Underhill Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 7.8% of Underhill Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Underhill Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen D. Williams sold 17,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $1,014,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $152,154.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,925 shares of company stock worth $14,923,747. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.54. 5,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $73.56. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

