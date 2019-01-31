KeyCorp Comments on Olin Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Olin in a research note issued on Sunday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Olin to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura decreased their price objective on Olin from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Olin has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $38.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Olin by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, SVP John Maurice Sampson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,544. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.