Keybank National Association OH Purchases 26,479 Shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $70,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the third quarter worth $111,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of BMV IEI opened at $121.69 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 52 week low of $1,994.28 and a 52 week high of $2,480.00.

