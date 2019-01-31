Kassirer Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Kassirer Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 310.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the quarter. Navigators Group accounts for about 5.5% of Kassirer Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kassirer Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Navigators Group were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Navigators Group during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navigators Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Navigators Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigators Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NAVG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $69.79. 4,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,683. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Navigators Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $374.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.96 million. Navigators Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Navigators Group Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

