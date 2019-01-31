Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Mark Dampier purchased 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £5,537.28 ($7,235.44).

JEFI stock opened at GBX 95.30 ($1.25) on Thursday. Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Get Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr’s previous dividend of $2.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (JEFI) Insider Mark Dampier Purchases 5,768 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/jupiter-emergingfrontier-income-tr-plc-jefi-insider-mark-dampier-purchases-5768-shares.html.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth and income, both over the long term, through investment predominantly in companies exposed directly or indirectly to emerging markets and frontier markets worldwide.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.