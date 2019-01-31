Juniper Networks (JNPR) Announces Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 12.20%.

JNPR opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Juniper Networks to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,253.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,357,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

