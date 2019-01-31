JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (JPHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2113 per share on Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

JPHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 60,725 shares of the company traded hands. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

