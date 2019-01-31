Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14,331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.43.

Shares of JLL opened at $141.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

