Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post sales of $19.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.93 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $20.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $81.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.99 billion to $81.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $85.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.91 billion to $85.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,299,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,689. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $346.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $5,774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

