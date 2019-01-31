Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) a €96.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEN3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Commerzbank set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.48 ($115.67).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €84.64 ($98.42) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

