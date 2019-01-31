JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.60 ($6.54).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 463.60 ($6.06) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300.20 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462 ($6.04).

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £102,000 ($133,281.07).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

