Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,157,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,948,000 after acquiring an additional 163,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,854,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,394,000 after buying an additional 60,151 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,876,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,851,000 after buying an additional 1,790,330 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 910,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,839,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $133.06 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $163.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $404,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,676.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy-stake-lifted-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.