Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $697.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

