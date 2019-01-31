Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Short Interest Up 23.3% in January

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,387,417 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 14,097,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,722,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a $0.0039 dividend. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

