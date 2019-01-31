iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Holdings Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 164.8% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.66. The stock had a trading volume of 184,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,572. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.72 and a one year high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

