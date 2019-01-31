iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 262,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.42. 2,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,354. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

