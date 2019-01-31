iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,640,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,899,000 after acquiring an additional 436,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,911,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,934,000 after acquiring an additional 271,391 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $22,916,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $22,360,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,062,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.79. 368,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,354. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

