iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 341.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4,104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 96,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 361,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

