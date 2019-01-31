iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Holdings Cut by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,736,000 after acquiring an additional 401,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $306,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 258.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159,751 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $185.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.03 and a 52-week high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

