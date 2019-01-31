iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Position Lifted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 113,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 43,185 shares during the period. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 617,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,224,000 after buying an additional 60,444 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,232. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $129.82.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/ishares-russell-1000-value-etf-iwd-position-lifted-by-community-bank-n-a.html.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.