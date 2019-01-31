iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Holdings Boosted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1,072.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Gresham Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $74.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Holdings Boosted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa-holdings-boosted-by-baystate-wealth-management-llc.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.