iShares MBS ETF (MBB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.42

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.42 and last traded at $105.40, with a volume of 42739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 41,745 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

